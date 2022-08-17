David Attenborough on Ireland: 'It must be seen to be believed'

Puffins and other wild birds will feature in David Attenborough's new series Wild Isles on BBC One. Photo: PA

David Attenborough’s new BBC One series Wild Isles will focus on Ireland and Britain. Photo: PA

David Attenborough will present “extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles” across Ireland and Britain in a new series for the BBC.

The five-part natural history series, titled Wild Isles, aims to emulate what the Planet Earth series did for the wildlife of the world – inspiring people to “safeguard and restore nature for future generations”.

Filmed over three years, the BBC One series, which was shot using 4K technology, will explain the challenges nature faces and what can be done to make our wild isles wilder in the future.

Attenborough (96) said: “In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet.

“I can assure you that in Britain and Ireland, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

The series will have an introductory episode explaining why Britain and Ireland are globally important for nature.

The remaining four hour-long episodes will celebrate the islands’ four key habitats – woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

They will show gulls stealing fish from puffins and wild horses battling for the attention of females.

It will also show blue fin tuna gathering, black grouse and hen harriers courting and red deer stags rutting in one of Ireland’s wildest corners.

The series will capture the Irish and British countryside using aerial photography, and motion controlled time-lapse photography will highlight the passing seasons.

Low-light cameras will reveal the nocturnal lives of animal favourites and macro photography will uncover the miniature worlds of rock pools, ponds and grasslands.

BBC head of commiss-ioning, science and natural history Jack Bootle said: “The multi-award winning team at Silverback are creating

an eye-opening celebration of British and Irish wildlife that has to be seen to be believed.

Video of the Day

“You’ll think a meadow in Somerset is as beautiful as the Serengeti and the North Atlantic as wild and dramatic as the Antarctic Ocean.”

Tanya Steele, chief executive of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which is co-producing the series, said: “Our aim is that this stunning series will inspire people to take action to safeguard and restore nature for future generations.”