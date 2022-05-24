Date announced for final episode of Australian soap Neighbours

The landmark Australian soap Neighbours will come to end in August, the shows producers have confirmed.

In February it was announced that the long-running show was coming to an end, but it has now been announced that the final episode will air on August 3.

The popular Australian soap will cease production in June. After 37 years on-air, and over 9,000 episodes, Neighbours launched the career of many stars – including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie – and provided countless entertaining storylines.

Neighbours has broadcast on Irish terrestrial television since 2001, running alongside it’s rival Aussia soap Home & Away.

A petition was launched to save the show earlier this year, with singer Natalie Imbruglia being among those who signed it.

Imbruglia (47) is no stranger to Ramsay Street, having starred in Neighbours for two years before launching her singing career.

She played Beth Brennan in the soap for two years between 1992 and 1994.

Within a week of the cancellation announcement, the petition set up by a fan to save the show had amassed more than 50,000 signatures.

Former and current cast members have expressed their sadness over the impending loss of the show.

Kylie Minogue is set to appear in the final episode alongside her on-screen love interest Jason Donovan.

Video of the Day

She told Australian morning show Today that her comeback appearance is chance to say “thank you”.

"But I’m still in touch with Jason [Donovan] and Guy [Pearce] and Jason said ‘this could be a nice opportunity to buckle the buckle’ as an ex-boyfriend of mine used to say, or to circle the circle and say thank you," Ms Minogue said.