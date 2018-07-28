Danny Dyer is a huge fan of Jack Fincham but has banned him from sleeping in his daughter Dani Dyer's bed.

Danny Dyer is a huge fan of Jack Fincham but has banned him from sleeping in his daughter Dani Dyer's bed.

Danny Dyer is a huge fan of Love Island's Jack Fincham but has banned him from sleeping in his daughter Dani's bed

Dani and Jack have been inseparable since meeting on 'Love Island' and have shared a bed in the reality TV show's villa every night, although they have not had sex yet.

And while Dani's parents, 'EastEnders' actor Danny and his wife Joanne Mas, are big fans of the stationery salesman, they don't want him sharing a bed with their daughter when he comes to visit.

Joanne told The Sun: "Danny and I really like Jack . He's really funny and witty and his one-liners crack me up.

"Danny talks about Jack as if he knows him. He says to me, 'Can you imagine what it's going to be like when Jack comes round?'

"I keep having to remind Danny, 'You've not met him yet.

“We'll have him round for dinner for our first meeting, with just the immediate family.

Danny’s already warned us though, 'Jack's not allowed to stay in Dani's bed'.”

Joanne also revealed that she and Danny think Jack, 26, could be The One for their daughter and they like the fact that he is four years older than Dani, 22.

Joanne joked that unless Justin Bieber comes along and steals her away, Jack is the perfect man for Dani.

Meanwhile, former 'Love Island' contestant Ellie Brown recently revealed that she believes Jack will propose to Dani within 12 months because the pair are "obsessed with each other".

Ellie said: "Jack and Dani will be engaged by this time next year.

"I think they'll be our winners and rightly deserved. They've been together from the start. They are obsessed with each other.

"Living with them, you can see how in love they are. Jack is going to put a ring on it soon."

When asked who could be engaged by this time next year, Charlie added: "Jack and Dani definitely."

Online Editors