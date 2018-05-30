EastEnders star Danny Dyer has given his daughter his “blessing” to have sex on television when she stars in ITV’s reality show Love Island, she is reported to have said.

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has given his daughter his “blessing” to have sex on television when she stars in ITV’s reality show Love Island, she is reported to have said.

Danny Dyer gives his daughter Dani his 'blessing' to have sex on TV, she says

Dani, 21, told the Daily Mirror her famous father was initially unhappy she planned to go on the programme, which starts on Monday.

But despite Dyer senior’s approval, Dani does not plan on showing too much on screen. Dani Dyer (right) arrives with her father Danny Dyer (left) for a screening of ‘We Still Kill Them The Old Way’ at Ham Yard Hotel, Soho, London. She told the newspaper: “My dad has given his blessing to have sex.

“But I am not going to, though. He said that because he doesn’t want me to worry and wants to put me at ease. He is so laid back. “If I fall in love, he will cry too. He is like, ‘Whatever you have got to do, go and do it’.”

Dani Dyer, during her appearance on the reality TV show Survival of the Fittest (ITV/PA) This will not be Dani’s first reality TV show appearance, after she starred in Survival Of The Fittest earlier this year. Speaking ahead of Love Island’s launch, the 21-year-old barmaid, from east London, revealed she has been single for two years and said she is “looking for someone really genuine” on the dating show.

Asked what her biggest worry is, she said: “The whole dating thing. Dating has never been great for me. It’s such a personal thing but you’re doing it on national television.”

Press Association