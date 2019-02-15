A 21-year-old singer whose lung collapsed seven times last year will take to the stage tomorrow night in Ireland's Got Talent.

Daniel overcomes seven lung collapses to sing his heart out for Ireland's Got Talent judges

Daniel Cooney's hopes of becoming a singer were almost dashed when he underwent major surgery.

"I really thought that was the end for me," said Daniel, from Tallaght.

"I overcame what happ-ened through positivity and just putting my faith in the universe.

"That operation changed my life - I was very negative before it."

Daniel said he was relieved to have his "pipes back in action" after the seven-hour operation.

"It was very scary and a very long and painful experience, but I'm better now which is the main thing," he said, adding that for as long as he can remember, singing has been part of his plan for life.

He previously auditioned for Louis Walsh's boyband Hometown, but did not make the cut.

"I was 16, but I'm OK that it didn't work out the first time because I believe everything happens for a reason," he said.

Daniel will sing Justin Bieber's hit Love Yourself.

He is not the only Daniel hoping to win over the Ireland's Got Talent judges - Cavan group the Wee Daniels will also take to the stage tomorrow night.

Finn Dolan (9), Robert Johnston (13), Jack O'Sullivan (12), Rian Sheridan (9) and David Rubotham (9) are a Daniel O'Donnell tribute group.

They boys even have the blessing of the great man himself.

"Thanks a million for singing my songs," said the country star in a recorded message.

"I wish you all the very best on your journey on the show."

Ireland's Got Talent is on Virgin Media One tomorrow at 7.30pm.

