Daniel O'Donnell is flexing his acting muscles on Ros na Rún tonight

The legendary star is set to play himself as he arrives in town to officially open Vince's new Siopa XL.

There's huge excitement in the village over the Donegal crooner's visit and barmaid Bobbi Lee is more excited than most, convinced it's her big chance to sing with her idol, which can surely only lead to stardom. She dons her country star stage outfit, grabs her guitar, and heads for Siopa XL. However, Caitríona’s interference sees Bobbi Lee ending up behind bars. The big question is will she get out in time to serenade Daniel?

Of course, Daniel could not pass through without encountering B&B host Máire who thrusts a cup of tea at him Mrs Doyle-style but he's having none of it and when Tadhg Ó Direáin takes a pop at him, Daniel doesn't let him away lightly. O'Donnell is one of several names who have made cameos in the Irish language soap from TV3's Alan Hughes to the legendary Stephen Fry, hotelier Francis Brennan, and fellow country star Nathan Carter.

Speaking about filming the soap, he said, "It was a really rewarding experience stepping onto the Ros na Rún set and working alongside all the talented cast and crew. "I’m a big fan of Ros na Rún and to see it in reality, it’s an impressive production.

"Growing up in Kincasslagh in Donegal, Irish language was always an integral part of the fabric of the community, so it personally gives me a great sense of pride to work in our native language. "We had great fun filming these scenes, so I’m looking forward to tuning in on Thursday night."

Previously he has co-presented the Irish language TV series Opry An Iúir on TG4.

Ros na Rún’s series producer Deirdre Ní Fhlatharta said: “Not alone are we delighted that BWG Foods chose Ros na Rún to locate their XL Shop, but having Daniel O’ Donnell to officially open the Shop has been extraordinary. It was a pleasure and a privilege to work with him, and I speak on behalf of the whole Ros na Rún team”

TG4’s Ros na Rún, 8.30pm tonight. It airs every Tuesday and Thursday at 8.30pm on TG4 with an omnibus on Sundays at 7.30pm.

Online Editors