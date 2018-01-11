Daniel O'Donnell admits he 'blew a gasket' when Dermot Bannon revealed cost of Room to Improve renovation
He's not know for his explosive outbursts. Indeed, Daniel O'Donnell seems like a pretty chilled out fella. However, he has revealed he lost his cool when presented with the price of renovating his house by architect Dermot Bannon.
O'Donnell and his wife Majella will feature in a special episode of RTE's hugely popular show, Room to Improve, and O'Donnell has made no secret of the fact that it was very much Majella's idea.
Initially it was supposed to be two rooms in their Kincasslagh home, but the renovations became much more extensive and O'Donnell has now admitted that he "blew a gasket" when he got the price.
"I did blow a gasket when I got the first pricing. But now I'm more relaxed aboutit because I know that Dermot will do a magnificent job, even if he does drive me mad sometimes," he told The Irish Sun.
The star admits he was "quite annoyed" and believes that viewers "might not think I'm quite as placid" as he seems if RTE air his reaction.
He previously revealed that the final plan came in at double the budget he had originally allocated. He and Majella had expected to be in their new, revamped home by Christmas but believe it will now be finished in February.
Online Editors