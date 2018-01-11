Daniel O'Donnell admits he 'blew a gasket' when Dermot Bannon revealed cost of Room to Improve renovation

O'Donnell and his wife Majella will feature in a special episode of RTE's hugely popular show, Room to Improve, and O'Donnell has made no secret of the fact that it was very much Majella's idea.

Initially it was supposed to be two rooms in their Kincasslagh home, but the renovations became much more extensive and O'Donnell has now admitted that he "blew a gasket" when he got the price.

"I did blow a gasket when I got the first pricing. But now I'm more relaxed aboutit because I know that Dermot will do a magnificent job, even if he does drive me mad sometimes," he told The Irish Sun.