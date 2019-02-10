It was a school reunion of sorts at Dancing with the Stars last night as the cast of 2018 arrived to cheer on the new celebrity dancers.

It was a school reunion of sorts at Dancing with the Stars last night as the cast of 2018 arrived to cheer on the new celebrity dancers.

Dancing With The Stars: Switch Up Week sees the first ten of the series while the cast of 2018 reunite

The Marty Party was in full swing as the GAA commentator was accompanied by Deirdre O’Kane, Maia Dunphy, Erin McGregor, Robert Heffernan and Anna Geary to Ardmore Studios on Sunday night.

“It’s fantastic there was seven out of the 11 of us here tonight we didn’t want to rain on their parade but we said we had to support the 2019 group,” Morrissey told Independent.ie.

“I was saying to Demi that I thought she was brilliant, a great character and she is only 18-year-of-age.

Denis Bastick with Giulia Dotta during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Fred Cooke and Emily Barker during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Demi Isaac Oviawe and Robert Rowinski during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Johnny Ward and Ksenia Zsikhotska during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Mairead Ronan and Kai Widdrington during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Cliona Hagan and Vitali Kozmin during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Clelia Murphy and John Nolan during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Peter Stringer and Valeria Milo during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Denis Bastick with Giulia Dotta during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Cliona Hagan and Vitali Kozmin during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Mairead Ronan and Kai Widdrington during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Peter Stringer and Valeria Milo during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix Presenter Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix

“I think I have the record of the lowest ever vote on DWTS,” he added.

He said the judges always know best but he said he has honed his critical eye and could pick out a few mistakes now when he is a spectator.

“You have just got to listen – we got good advice from the judges.”

Meanwhile, ‘switch up’ week saw the first ten of the series awarded to Cliona Hagan for her fierce samba with new partner Vitali Kozmin.

“Shakira, eat your heart out” was the refrain used by judge Loraine Barry for the dance that saw the country star (29) top the leader board.

According to Brian she avoided letting the dance get the better of her as many stars have done before.

“The Samba has been known as a celebrity killer but not for you,” he said.

Mairead Ronan was hot on her heels as she channelled her inner J-Lo for a sassy salsa with her new partner Kai Widdrington and despite her admittance that she found embracing a sexier dance “mortifying” she wowed on the dancefloor, scoring a total of 26 points – her highest score to date.

It was Great Balls of Fire for Dublin footballer Denis Bastick as he performed a jive that packed a punch to the Jerry Lee Lewis classic.

Host Nicky Byrne referenced the argy-bargy that broke out among the Kerry and Dublin footballers on Saturday evening, suggesting it might have been to do with the fact that a Dub was still waiting to clinch the Glitterball trophy, while Aidan O’Mahony had done the honours for the Kingdom in 2017.

There was no disagreement among the judges though as they scored him seven marks a piece.

“There was so much jive content in that routine. You delivered those kicks and flicks, nice drunken sailors - you looked like you enjoyed yourself for once,” said Julian. There was plenty of tough love from the judges on the night however.

Demi Isaac Oviawe was in for criticism for the lack of Charleston steps for her dance with Robert Rowinski to Little Mix hit Wings.

She hit back at the judges’ remarks however saying: “That was so much fun, it was great, I enjoyed it. I was nervous. I'm not trying to be rude, I'm just trying to be honest.”

She scored 13 points.

Demi Isaac Oviawe and Robert Rowinski during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix

Rugby star Peter Stringer and his partner for the week Valeria Milova’s Cha-Cha failed to impress the judges – with Loraine equating it to a rugby match without tries.

Johnny Ward was praised for his traditional approach to the Quickstep after being met with criticism for too many tricks in recent weeks. He scored 19 points.

However there was some turbulence in store for comedian Fred Cooke and his new pro-dancer Emily Barker as they danced an airport themed Paso Doble to Y Viva Espana by Black Lace.

Brian said parts of the dance made him feel “air sick”.

However Loraine praised the dance for its entertainment factor, saying: “You have to sell it and by God everyone here bought it”.

They scored a total of 14 by the judges.

Fair City actor Clelia Murphy had recovered from the flu and took to the floor with John Nolan for another solid performance with the Quickstep notching up 24 points.

Online Editors