‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional dancer Curtis Pritchard is to undergo surgery after he and his brother AJ were attacked in a UK nightclub.

Dancing With The Stars pro Curtis Pritchard to undergo emergency surgery after nightclub assault

The brothers were reportedly set upon by a gang of up to eight men while on a night out in Nantwich in Cheshire on Thursday night.

Curtis suffered injuries to his face and knees while AJ, who is also a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, was punched in the face, arms, body and legs.

A spokesman for the Pritchard family tonight told Independent.ie that Curtis (23) and AJ (24) were the victim of an unprovoked attack.

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard during last year’s Strictly (BBC)

“Curtis is to undergo an emergency operation in the next few days to correct the damages he has sustained to his knee, he is also recovering from injuries to his eye and face. AJ received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs.

“Statements have been given to Cheshire Police and they are currently undergoing an investigation,” he added.

He said the brothers were enjoying a night out with two friends when they were assaulted.

RTÉ tonight said Curtis will be unable to take part in the launch of the new series of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ which begins on January 6.

However it is hoped he will be able to take part later on in the series.

An RTÉ spokesperson said: “As a result of the injuries sustained, he will not have recovered in time for the launch of the new series, which will air 6 January 2019. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ wish Curtis a speedy recovery.

“A replacement for Curtis on the show is currently being arranged by ShinAwiL and we look forward to welcoming Curtis back when he recovers.”

The brothers were in Cheshire to spend Christmas with their family.

Local police said they had arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He was later released and investigations are continuing.

Online Editors