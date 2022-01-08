‘Dancing with the Stars’ opening show in chaos after second participant tests positive for Covid-19

Tomorrow night’s opening show of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been thrown into chaos after a second participant has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dance professional Emily Barker (25) is self-isolating this weekend and will miss tomorrow night’s show, according to The Sun.

Barker is partnered with former RTÉ newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna. He is now restricting his movements as a close contact.

Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb had also tested positive for the virus just days before the new season kicked off. He is partnered with professional Laura Nolan.

According to The Sun, producers had planned to feature six male dancers in the tonight’s opening episode, followed by the six female dancers next week.

RTÉ have declined to say how many dancers on the show have tested positive.

The show had made a concerted effort to avoid infection, with the dancers organised in ‘bubbles’ and little to no face-to-face contact between the stars.

The participants and crew are undergoing regular testing and are wearing masks at all times, bar the dancefloor.

Tomorrow night’s show will ­feature dances from Gráinne Seoige, Neil Delamere, Cathy Kelly, Jordan Conroy, Missy Keating and Nicolas Roche.

Next week’s episode will see Aengus Mac Grianna, Billy McGuinness, Ellen Keane, Erica Cody, Matthew MacNabb and Nina Carberry.