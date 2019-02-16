Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson has been forced to pull out of the show temporarily due to illness.

Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson forced to pull out of next two shows due to illness

The popular judge will be replaced by guest judge and creative director Darren Bennett for the next two shows.

Judges Brian Redmond Lorraine Barry and Julian Benson during the first live show of Dancing With The Stars

The news comes on the eve of the return of the dance off when the bottom two couples will take to the dance floor for a second time and their fate will be decided by the judges alone.

Young Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe is the bookies favourite to get the chop on Sunday night.

Judges Brian Redmond Lorraine Barry and Julian Benson during the second live show of Dancing With The Stars. Picture: Kyran O'Brien

The teenager – who is preparing for her Leaving Cert while contesting in the live shows every week – has been in the bottom ranks throughout the show so far.

And if the punters are to be trusted, this will be the weekend she finally runs out of luck.

Demi Isaac Oviawe and Robert Rowinski during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix

Last week, Demi (18) was left at the bottom of the leaderboard, despite her switch up in pro partner.

Due to the switch up nobody faced elimination, but that’s all set to change tomorrow night.

Johnny Ward and Ksenia Zsikhotska during the Sixth live show of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix

Boylesports spokeswoman Aoife Heffron said all punters are backing Demi’s exit.

“Demi is all punters want for elimination this week, after she failed to impress again during switch-up week,” she said.

“6/5 is the shortest odds Demi has seen for elimination after topping the betting having been tipped for the chop for two weeks running but defying the odds.

“However, with the support unwavering for Demi to hang up her dancing shoes, it looks as though it’ll be three times the curse for the Young Offenders star,” she added.

Former Love/Hate actor Johnny Ward remains in pole position to take the crown at the end of the series.

The Dubliner – who also starred in Coppers: The Musical – is as short as 13/8 with Boylesports.

Closest to him is country singer Cliona Hagan at 2/1, while RTE presenter Mairead Ronan is slightly further out at 11/4.

Former Ireland rugby star Peter Stringer is fourth favourite at 8/1, with Dubs hero Denis Bastick an outside bet at 16/1.

Last week, multiple All-Ireland winner Bastick compared judge Brian Redmond to his Dubs boss Jim Gavin, insisting that there was no hiding place on the pitch or the dancefloor and that both men never miss a

trick.

Demi and comedian Fred Cooke are furthest out at 50/1 and 40/1 to pull off a shock victory.

