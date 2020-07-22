Dancing with the Stars cancelled for 2021 due to 'challenges posed by Covid-19'

2FM Presenter Lottie Ryan and Pro Dancer Pasquale La Rocca pictured during the live show of Dancing with the stars. Photo Credit: Kyran O’Brien Photography/kobpix

Dancing with the Stars 2021 has been cancelled because of the risks posed by Covid-19.

RTÉ today announced that Dancing with the Stars will not go ahead in 2021 due to ongoing restrictions related to Covid-19.

The national broadcaster said that the series, hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne can return in 2022.

The show has been hugely popular in Ireland and sees celebrities dance for their sustained place in the competition before after around 10 weeks a winner is crowned.

Television and radio presenter, Mairéad Ronan, was last season's victor along with professional dancer John Nolan.

Commenting on the decision, John McHugh, RTÉ's Head of Entertainment said: "We are extremely disappointed not to be in a position to produce series five of Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

"After much discussion, we feel the risks are too high with a production of this scale to proceed with the series in 2021 and we hope to revisit the show in 2022.

"We understand that the many fans of the series will be disappointed with this decision. However, given the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and our duty of care, we believe this decision is the right one," he continued.

"We will continue to work with Larry Bass and ShinAwiL on other projects and will be conducting ongoing discussions with them and the BBC to try and bring back Dancing with the Stars in 2022."

RTÉ will announce a full autumn schedule of programming and content across our television, radio and online services in the coming weeks.

Online Editors