Dalton Harris has won The X Factor: 'Possibly the most talented vocalist in the history of the show'

The 24-year-old singer - who was mentored by Louis Tomlinson - beat off competition from Anthony Russell and Scarlett Lee to claim this year's 'X Factor' crown during tonight's live final.

Dalton faced Scarlett in the final two of the competition after it was revealed that Anthony had finished third.

And when Dalton was announced as the winner of this year's show, he was immediately embraced by Scarlett.

X Factor judges Robbie and Ayda Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

Prior to tonight's 'X Factor' final - which featured a cameo appearance from Simon Cowell's four-year-old son Eric - Dalton had been consistently showered with praise by the show's judging panel.

In fact, Robbie Williams has even expressed surprise that Dalton wasn't a chart-topping pop star already.

Robbie previously said: "'The X Factor' is made to find people like Anthony Russell, but for you I'm baffled that you haven't already got six albums under your belt, or that you're not sat here on this side judging me and telling me how to be better."

Meanwhile, Louis previously hailed Dalton as the best singer on this year's show and perhaps the most talented vocalist in the history of 'The X Factor'.

He gushed: "Dalton, for me it's been evident since week one that you were probably the best singer in this competition, if not the best singer 'The X Factor' has ever seen."

