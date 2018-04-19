TV presenter Dale Winton had opened up about his battle with depression in one of his last TV interviews.

Dale Winton opened up about battle with depression in one of his final TV interviews

The 62-year-old star, who was best known for hosting shows including Supermarket Sweep and the Nation Lottery game show In It To Win It, passed away at his home on Wednesday.

No further details have been released and his agent issued a statement requesting privacy for his family. Winton shot to fame as a hugely popular game show host in the 90s and was a regular face on TV right up until 2015 when he decided to take a break from his career.

Aside from a travel show, Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive, which aired in March this year, he had stepped away from TV, revealing that he was struggling with depression. In an appearance on ITV's Loose Women in June 2016, he opened up about how a difficult break up took a toll on his mental health and left him house bound.

"I should have taken myself off the TV but I didn't," he told the Loose Women panel. "There are worse things in the world, but I had health issues and I had depression. And I didn't realise. I always thought, 'get over yourself'. And I should have known. My mum died of it.

"I didn't want to put one foot in the front door of the other outside the house but for a couple of really good friends. David Walliams is brilliant. He has kept me going. A couple of other friends..." He said his break up and health issues made him want to "withdraw" but he continued to work, completing three series of In It To Win It.

He said that during the last series people were saying, "what's wrong with him, he looks ill" and admitted he "didn't look great".

"If you've never had it you don't understand it, but if you've had it, oh my God, it really exists," he said, adding that people would ask him to come out but he, "would not leave the house... for five years."

The star was upbeat and joked about his taste in men, saying, "IF they have emotional problems I can make that last ten years!".

Online Editors