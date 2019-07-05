Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has defended his brother Curtis, who admitted being interested in another girl on Love Island and apologised for upsetting his partner Amy.

'Curtis is too honest but he didn't cheat on Amy on Love Island', says dancer brother AJ

AJ said Dancing With The Stars professional Curtis did not technically cheat on Amy, and he believes his brother is sometimes too honest.

On Wednesday's episode of the reality show, Curtis and Amy's rom-ance hit a rocky patch when he confessed that his head had been turned by newcomer Jourdan, leaving Amy distraught and saying she now felt "worthless".

However, AJ said Amy should put her trust in his brother, who kissed Jourdan during a challenge.

Curtis explains himself to Amy on Love Island. PIC: ITV

DOWNFALL

"Curtis wears his heart on his sleeve," he told ITV's Lorraine yesterday.

"He's so honest he literally can't lie, and that's sometimes his downfall, because sometimes I'm like, 'Curtis, say it this way and it may come across nicer than how you've said it'.

"My advice, not that he can hear me, was just go and talk to Amy and say exactly how you feel.

"It's been portrayed that he's kind of cheated on her. Yes, he kissed another girl, but that was in a task - he still slept outside with Tommy in the bed and nothing happened regarding outside."

Speaking about former air hostess Amy, AJ said that, given her experience, she could find it hard to trust someone.

"I know it's hard, but from the outside we don't always see what's happening inside the villa," he said.

AJ said he reckons Curtis should stay with Amy and said what happened with Jourdan was "a little blip".

"It was proving to him, 'No, Amy's the person that I do like and do want to get with'," he added.

Amy was distraught when she first learned that Curtis had kissed Jourdan, and that he had considered coup-ling up with her, saying she was "someone's back-up plan yet again".

However, her anger kicked-in when Curtis told her the main problem between them was that she did not trust in their relationship enough.

"I'm so angry and he's not f**king sleeping in my bed tonight," she told the other girls.

Last night saw the couple having another chat, with Amy again telling Curtis how bad he made her feel.

"I feel like I was an acceptable placeholder until you found someone better," she told him.

"You did, but then she [Jourdan] coupled up with Danny so you came back to your back-up plan.

"I don't think you actually fancy me.

"You're having meaningful snogs with other girls when I'm not here. How is that OK?"

Amy told Curtis that "absence made the heart grow stronger", whereas for him it was a case of out of sight, out of mind.

Amy then told him: "You knew this would break my heart and you still did it."

Curtis told her could not promise it would not happen again and they split up on Thursday night's show.

Meanwhile, a love triangle appears to have developed between Anna, Jordan and new guy Ovie as she is clearly torn between the two guys.

Viewers watched as Jordan pulled Anna for a chat at the fire pit and told her he missed her.

She responded by saying she missed him as well.

"I didn't realise how much I missed you or how much I liked you until I saw you," Anna said.

"It's now really hard for me to see you, but it seems like it's really easy for you."

Keen to reassure her, Jordan told her he did still have feelings for her.

"When you were gone, it made me realise how much I actually liked you," he said.

He said he now wanted to prove to her how much she meant.

