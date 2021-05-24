The cast of Friends, who have reunited for a one-off unscripted special

The cast of Friends are finally set to reunite for a special reunion episode this Friday after more than a decade since the show’s finale.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry have all reunited for the special. Those expecting to hear what happens their characters next will be disappointed, as the cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the one-off unscripted special.

Here’s everything you need to know before tuning in.

When and where is it on?

The Reunion will be be available on demand from Sky from 8am next Thursday and will be broadcast on Sky One at 8pm.

The show started on September 22, 1994, with the final episode airing on May 6, 2004. As such, it’s been over 17 years since the whole gang reunited.

Which side characters will make an appearance?

It’s not just the core six who have decided to show their faces. James Michael Tyler, who played Central Perk’s barista Gunther, will also be making an appearance.

As will Maggie Wheeler - who played Chandler’s ex Janice - and Tom Selleck, who played Moncia’s ex Richard.

Reese Witherspoon, who portrayed Rachel’s sister, will also reappear, as well as Joey Tribbiani’s hand twin played by Thomas Lennon.

What other famous faces will be showing up?

It’s not just famous actors who will be making an appearance.

Sports star David Beckham will be there.

As will Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Christina Pickles and Malala Yousafzai.

What will it be like?

It's not going to be a revival episode, although there may be some reenactments of famous comedic scenes.

David Schwimmer said on the Graham Norton Show that it will instead be more of a talk-show-style conversation looking back on their memories of filming the show and more.

It’s set to be hosted by British comedian James Corden.

