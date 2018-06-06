Entertainment TV News

Could there be a Roseanne spin off without Roseanne Barr?

John Goodman and Sara Gilbert in Roseann
Aoife Kelly

It has been a mere seven days since Roseanne's reboot was cancelled, but already plans for a possible spin off are underway.

Variety reports that ABC is probing the possibility of a spin off about the character of Darlene (played by Sara Gilbert).

The new show would be devoid of Roseanne Barr but the publication reports that key producers and cast including Jon Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are on board.

Exec producers Tom Werne and Bruce Helford met with ABC to pitch the show and the network will reportedly make a decision in the coming days.

Roseanne reboot, ABC

Roseanne was cancelled last week following a tweet from star Roseanne Barr in which she made a racist comment about President Obama's former aide Valerie Jarrett.

Roseanne Barr

ABC released a statement announcing the cancellation which branded Barr's tweet "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values".

The reboot had proven a ratings winner for ABC so it's no surprise that the network is keen to push forth with a spin off.

The show returned to ABC more than two decades after it wrapped in May 1997.  That final episode drew 10 per cent fewer viewers than the reboot's debut.

After the first episode drew 18.4 million viewers, President Trump, of whom Roseanne is a supporter, called the star to offer his congratulations.

Original stars Roseanne Barr (65) and John Goodman returned as the formidable matriarch and patriarch of the Conner family. 

The original series was lauded for reflecting the trials and tribulations of working class Americans and it was hugely popular throughout its nine year run.

