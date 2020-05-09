| 18.2°C Dublin

'Could lift the nation's spirits' - RTÉ plans star-studded telethon coronavirus fundraiser

Director general Dee Forbes Expand

Eoin Murphy

RTÉ executives hope to replicate the hit BBC telethon The Big Night In which raised over €30m for frontline workers and those affected by Covid-19.

The Sunday Independent has learnt that the national broadcaster wants it to be staged on May 30.

According to a source at RTÉ, the show would take inspiration from the BBC version which was a roaring success last month.

