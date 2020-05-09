'Could lift the nation's spirits' - RTÉ plans star-studded telethon coronavirus fundraiser

RTÉ executives hope to replicate the hit BBC telethon The Big Night In which raised over €30m for frontline workers and those affected by Covid-19.

The Sunday Independent has learnt that the national broadcaster wants it to be staged on May 30.

According to a source at RTÉ, the show would take inspiration from the BBC version which was a roaring success last month.

RTÉ is going through the logistics needed to put on a similar show, with an all-Irish cast raising money for those affected by the pandemic. The show will be made up of live broadcasts from studio as well as some carefully scripted pre-recorded sketches and musical performances. “The idea is that the public would pledge into the show over the course of the night, with a grand total reached at the end,” the source said. “This is the sort of show that could really lift the nation for three hours.” A host of Irish comics including Deirdre O’Kane, Tommy Tiernan and Jason Byrne have all been approached to take part in the broadcast, while Westlife are also in talks. Other big name acts like Niall Horan and U2 are all likely to be approached. An RTÉ spokesperson said: “RTÉ has been constantly coming up with new ways of working in line with restrictions to bring existing shows to air and is also looking at new programme ideas and models to keep people entertained and informed.”