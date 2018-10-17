Cork electrician lands role in Home and Away after agent spots him in Sydney cafe

An electrician from Cork has made his debut on long-running Aussie soap Home and Away.

Keiren Noonan (31) moved Down Under six years ago in search of work, sun, and sea, and was working as a sparks when he was approached by an agent in a Sydney cafe.

“I was pretty lucky,” he tells Independent.ie. “I was in a cafe with my friend having breakfast. I was staying in a hostel at the time, and this lady approached me and gave me her card and said to contact her some time if I was looking for modelling or acting work.

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, whatever’ and brushed it off. But a year down the line I was thinking of ways to make money so I said I’d give it a go.”

Keiren Noonan on Channel 7's Home and Away

Keiren, who had only ever acted in school and theatre as a child and teenager, signed up for acting classes and was told he had a “natural ability” which led to landing the role on Home and Away.

He features in three episodes as one of the River Boys alongside regular star Patrick O’Connor, who plays Dean. The episodes aired in Australia last month but are being broadcast in Ireland this week.

“The reaction from my friends has been really positive. I kept the whole acting thing a secret and then when the Home and Away gig came out they were great, so positive about it,” he says.

“It’s so enjoyable to do something so crazy, something you’d never normally do. It was a choice of trying acting or being on a construction site for the rest of my life and I wasn’t looking forward to that.

“I think it’s good to give everybody a sense that you can do something different that is not in the norm for you. I was just a sparky. I say to all my friends to give it a go. You never know what can happen. I just got really lucky.”

Keiren was asked to return to film more scenes for the hit Channel 7 soap, which has been on air for 30 years, but unfortunately had to decline as he was in Ireland for a cousin’s wedding.

However, he says there is still scope for a return for his character and is heading to LA for meetings next week after two more auditions in Sydney, for a film and a theatrical production.

While he’s still paying the rent as an electrician, Keiren is focused on making a career of acting, “It’s a crazy time and I’m really looking forward to new opportunities,” he says.

