Conversations with Friends: Where, when and how to watch on TV

The much anticipated TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s first novel Conversations with Friends will air next week.

It follows the success of the series Normal People – a reworking of her second novel – in 2020, which made household names of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

When will it air?

The 12-part series will premiere on BBC Three and on subscription streaming service Hulu this Sunday.

Irish viewers will be behind on the drama as it will not be shown on RTÉ One until Wednesday, May 18.

BBC Three is not yet available on Sky for Irish customers, unless you manually add it to your channels (see below for how to do this).

How long are episodes?

Each episode will last 30 approximately minutes, following the same duration as an episode of Normal People.

What is the series about?

Like Normal People, which was one of the biggest TV hits of the first lockdown, Conversations with Friends is set in Dublin and tells the story of Irish millennials who get drawn into a confusing romantic circle.

The coming-of-age tale follows best friends and former lovers Frances and Bobbi who perform poetry together.

During the series, the two end up forming a tight relationship with an older married couple, Melissa and Nick. This meeting poses threats for the pair’s friendship.

Frances and Nick find themselves in an intimate relationship with one another and when Bobbi ends up defending Melissa in the situation, the pair grow apart.

Who are the cast?

Newcomer Alison Oliver narrates the series and plays the part of Frances.

In the show, she has an affair with Nick Conway, played by Joe Alwyn, who is currently dating singer Taylor Swift.

Oliver is a graduate of the Lir National Academy of Dramatic Art.

The Cork actress is relatively unknown, receiving her big break from this series, just like Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People.

The most notable name in this cast is Jemima Kirke, who plays Melissa Conway. She is famous for her role as Jessa in Lena Dunham’s hit HBO series Girls, as well as her appearance in the latest season of Sex Education as Headmistress Haddon.

Sasha Lane plays the role of Bobbi, who is Frances’s friend and ex-girlfriend.

Background of Conversations with Friends

This was Irish writer Sally Rooney’s first ever novel, which was released in 2017 when the author was just 26 years old.

However, the first adaption of her work was the critically acclaimed Normal People.

Lenny Abrahamson and co-writer Alice Birch, who both worked on Normal People, have returned for Conversations with Friends.

When was it filmed?

The drama began filming in April 2021. It was shot at various locations in Ireland and abroad, with cast members most commonly being spotted on set in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Is there a trailer?

The first official trailer for Conversations with Friends was released by BBC Three, giving fans a glimpse at the romantic tension that builds between Frances and Nick. See below.

How to add BBC Three to your Sky channels

Sky Q customers can manually add the channel by going to settings, and then scroll down to manual tuning.

You will see ‘Add a channel’ and then enter the following:

· Frequency: 10.847

· Polarisation: V

· Symbol: 23.0

· FEC: ¾

· Standard: DVB-S2

· Modulation scheme: 8PSK

You can then locate BBC Three on the list and select ‘Save channels.’

To watch BBC Three, visit the manual tuning menu and select the channel from the list.

Sky+ customers will follow a similar process by accessing ‘Options’ in the sub-menu, select ‘Add channels’ and enter the following:

· Frequency: 10.847

· Polarisation: V

· Symbol rate: 23.0

· FEC: ¾

Once you have completed this, you can locate BBC Three on the list and press ‘Select’ to save.

To watch the station, you can visit ‘Other channels’ on the main menu and select BBC Three from the list.