Connell's kit: Now's your chance to get your hands on GAA shorts from 'Normal People' … and all for charity

The GAA shorts worn by Paul Mescal during 'Normal People'.

The GAA shorts that actor Paul Mescal wore when sprinting around the pitch in hit TV series 'Normal People' are due to go up for auction later this month.

The shorts were one of the surprise stars of the series (along with that legendary Argos chain, Rocket ice pops, and Marianne's fringe).

When Paul Mescal was spotted strolling around London in a white pair, it resulted in iconic fashion house Gucci releasing their own version retailing from €550, and sales for O'Neill's went through the roof.

The pair Connell wore in the series is one of the lots up for grabs as part of the Auction Thrill for Jack & Jill taking place online in aid of the Children's Foundation from August 21 at 10am to August 28 at 7pm.

The script of the first episode of 'Normal People' will also be up for sale, and is signed by director Lenny Abrahamson and actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Other lots include Conor Murray's rugby shirt and boots from the Rugby World Cup 2019, and golfer Shane Lowry's souvenir flag from the 18th hole following his Open Championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019, as well as a signed cap and glove. A double magnum of Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, Grand Cru Classé 1981, signed by Bono, and a Munster rugby shirt signed by the 2019/2020 squad are also going under the hammer.

The auction will raise much-needed funds for the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation emergency SOS appeal.

Due to Covid-19, the charity has had to cancel a raft of fundraising events and is working hard to fill a projected €250,000 gap in fundraising this year for its vital services for very sick children.

Mescal's star continues to rise following his appearance in the hit drama, and now he will appear in a music video for the Rolling Stones.

The actor stars in the video for 'Scarlet', a previously unreleased track the group recorded with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page in 1974.

A short teaser features Emmy nominee Mescal in a dishevelled state in a hotel room, struggling to get the song to play on a laptop.

The band shared more footage on Instagram, showing the 24-year-old Irish star downing what looks to be whiskey and saying to the camera: "I think we'll be fine."

The full video will premiere tomorrow, the Rolling Stones said.

Irish Independent