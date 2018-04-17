Aoife takes matters into her own hands on tonight's Fair City, as she threatens Oisin's life to get him to confess to Karen's murder.

'Confess, or I'll leave you in a pool of blood' - more violence as Aoife threatens Oisin with knife on Fair City tonight

Viewers have watched Aoife become more and more unstable as the stress of trying to find her daughter's killer messes with her mind.

At first she was convinced Karen's ex Sean was behind her death, but Oisin quickly became another target in her mind when he was arrested by gardai for sending Karen abusive texts. Explanation

Det Insp Yates tries to calm Aoife down when she demands an explanation for Oisin's release. Robbie later suspects that Aoife may have gone on the hunt for Oisin when he fails to get hold of her.

Oisin is shocked when Aoife turns up at his door and brandishes a knife, threatening him to confess. "I didn't do it. Ask Yates. I had nothing to do with what happened to Karen," he tells her.

Aoife says: "You think you can murder my daughter and walk away?" Oisin asks her what she wants, and she demands a confession from him.

"You're going to confess right now or I'll leave you here, whimpering in a pool of blood, just like you did to Karen," she tells him.

Elsewhere, Wayne is still racked with guilt over Oisin being investigated by gardai and hiding the fact he found Karen's body.

The strain of the investigation proves too much for him and he goes to confess. However, Orla - determined to hold it together - pleads with him to think of their family.

Fair City airs tonight at 8pm on RTE One

