Friday night's Late Late Show will stand out as one of the most interesting in the show's 56 year history.

'Coming up after the break... I have no idea!' - Late Late Show goes on despite no audience due to Storm Emma

The show has never been cancelled and despite the fact that the audience were told not to attend due to the red alert in Dublin and other counties, and the absence of key guests, the show still went on.

Ryan Tubridy managed to jovially wade his way through two and a half hours of apparently hastily cobbled together segments, from a couple who literally walked in off the street to Oliver Callan to Deirdre O'Kane chatting DWTS and #MeToo. Everyone in the audience got a Brennans sliced pan. Marty Morrissey crashed a wedding. There was a fascinating segment on the Famine, interviews with Order of Malta volunteers, and music and an interview with Irish country star Cliona. There were pics of viewers' bikini-clad snowladies. There was a bit of everything.

The 'audience' consisted primarily of guests huddled together at the front of the studio, looking like, as one viewer pointed out, the 'mature students at a 9am lecture'. Tubs winged it but held it together and viewers were riveted. Anything could happen. At one point Tubs said, "After the break we'll be back with... I have no idea."

It was nerve-wracking and it was brilliant. Here's what the viewers had to say on Twitter...

Online Editors