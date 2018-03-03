'Coming up after the break... I have no idea!' - Late Late Show goes on despite no audience due to Storm Emma
Friday night's Late Late Show will stand out as one of the most interesting in the show's 56 year history.
The show has never been cancelled and despite the fact that the audience were told not to attend due to the red alert in Dublin and other counties, and the absence of key guests, the show still went on.
Ryan Tubridy managed to jovially wade his way through two and a half hours of apparently hastily cobbled together segments, from a couple who literally walked in off the street to Oliver Callan to Deirdre O'Kane chatting DWTS and #MeToo. Everyone in the audience got a Brennans sliced pan. Marty Morrissey crashed a wedding. There was a fascinating segment on the Famine, interviews with Order of Malta volunteers, and music and an interview with Irish country star Cliona. There were pics of viewers' bikini-clad snowladies.
There was a bit of everything.
The 'audience' consisted primarily of guests huddled together at the front of the studio, looking like, as one viewer pointed out, the 'mature students at a 9am lecture'.
Tubs winged it but held it together and viewers were riveted. Anything could happen. At one point Tubs said, "After the break we'll be back with... I have no idea."
It was nerve-wracking and it was brilliant.
Here's what the viewers had to say on Twitter...
Due to the ongoing red alert in Dublin and other counties, The #LateLate Show studio audience has been stood down for this evening. But the show must go on! Join us at 9.35pm on RTEOne - for comedy, music, some good yarns & some weather chat lined up for you #latelate ❄️— RTE One (@RTEOne) March 2, 2018
Anyone got a number for Rent A Crowd, give it to Tubs #latelateshow pic.twitter.com/syun1mzTx4— Robbie Phelan (@R1PHELAN) March 2, 2018
The Late Late Show is the opposite to my hair as it's all in the middle with nothing around the sides. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/uBrZ4BQcIl— Fred Cooke (@CookeFred) March 2, 2018
Image of a 9am Lecture, few matures up the front #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Rf3mvf65me— laura meade (@Laura_Meade) March 2, 2018
The floor director is gonna be exhausted after this show#latelate#latelateshow pic.twitter.com/MAOAcwdxHG— Myth Addict (@CormacCor) March 2, 2018
Tonight's #LateLateShow is some of the most bizarre TV I've ever seen. A handful of audience members, interviewees seemingly pulled off the street and painfully drawn out interviews. I love it. #stormemma2018— Kayla Walsh (@kaylabreathnach) March 2, 2018
#LateLateShow surreal tonight - love it ! Ireland in a nutshell !— Siobhan Ni Eachtharn (@AhernJoanne) March 2, 2018
I am screaming. The #LateLateShow has no audience, no guests and they have literally pulled people in off the street for a chat. pic.twitter.com/9JS1iGLJS0— Sam (@greeneggs_) March 2, 2018
#latelateshow tonight reminds me of the ending of Dawn of the Dead, where the news guys are broadcasting from an empty, ramshackle studio. pic.twitter.com/g8Nc7EVZ63— johnconroy (@johnconroy) March 2, 2018
@RTELateLateShow Should've called it The Late Late SNOW with Ryan TuBREADy. Badum tish! Well done on pulling a show together this evening given the circumstances. #LateLateShow #Snowmageddon #breadwatch— Anne Marie (@Kablammo2017) March 2, 2018
I think #Tubs could knock a great segment outta reading #LateLateShow tweets next.— Jason McGee (@JasonMcGeeIRL) March 2, 2018
Prize sponsor Brennans Bread 😂😂😂😂 #LateLateShow rte pic.twitter.com/JrLgmihHM8— Aisling Keane (@aislingkeane) March 2, 2018
