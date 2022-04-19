‘Coming across the accident was the hardest thing of all’ - Marty Morrissey speaks about mother Peggy’s death

Broadcaster Marty Morrissey has revealed he has “good days and bad days” as he comes to terms with the death of his mother Peggy in a car accident last December.

Marty’s beloved mother Peggy, who was in her 90s, died when the car she was driving was in a road accident not far from her home in Co Clare late last year.

The popular broadcaster has said he finds the house “particularly lonely” since Peggy’s death and that he misses “the phone calls every day”.

Marty, an only child of Martin and Peggy, said: “We were always close because it was always just the three of us growing up.

“It was tough coming across the accident, that was the hardest thing of all,” Marty told the RTÉ Guide this week.

Marty had arranged to meet his mother in Inagh, halfway between Ennis and her home, before they headed to a hotel in Ennis, but when he reached the meeting point there was no sign of Peggy, so Marty continued on the road to West Clare and came upon the accident.

On the The Late Late Show recently, Marty praised the emergency responders for their care and bravery for the dignity they treated his mother with and the kindness they showed him.

Marty says the outpouring of love from people has bolstered him in his grief.

“Afterwards I was getting 120 or more Mass cards every day, most with letters, and those pages and pages really moved me and helped me,” Marty said.

Marty, in his grief, asked his mother to show him a sign that she was alright.

“In the Church, these two butterflies appeared. Maybe it was just my grief, but it did give me consolation.

“I do believe in an afterlife and that I will meet mom and dad again and all those friends who have gone,” Marty said.

Marty admitted he was reluctant to discuss his mother’s passing as it was difficult but said he could hear his mother’s voice in his head saying: “Cop on to yourself, Marty, and just get on with it.”

“So I did and I feel she’s still with me now,” Marty said.

