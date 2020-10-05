Comedian Deirdre O'Kane takes over Ray D'Arcy's Saturday night slot

COMEDIAN Deirdre O'Kane says it has been a "long-held dream" to front her own chat show on RTÉ.

Stepping into the coveted Saturday night slot previously occupied by Ray D'Arcy, who will now reprise The Den on Sunday nights, the new six-part programme will start next month.

Called Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny, it will see her doing a series of in-depth interviews with some of the country's best-known personalities and entertainers.

"It's been a long-held dream of mine to do a show like this where I get to sit down and have a proper chat with fellow performers, creatives and comrades in entertainment," she said.

"The aim is definitely to have a bit of craic with it, but I think we'll also get genuine insight into how our guests were inspired to do what they do and how they forged their paths.

"I'm really fired up at the prospect of the show, I have to say. I'm biased, of course, but I do think it will make for a great watch."

The show will be interspersed with clips of her interviewees' work, and the 2018 Dancing With the Stars joint-runner-up will take them on a trip down memory lane as they reminisce about career highlights and share personal experiences.

RTÉ's head of entertainment John McHugh said he is "delighted" that Ireland's comedy queen is joining the new weekend line-up.

"We're looking forward to Deirdre and her guests whipping up some welcome laughs and smiles on Saturday night," he said.

O'Kane recently helped organise the huge fundraiser, RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

An event that normally takes place in the 3Arena on St Patrick's Day, this year saw it reimagined in virtual format, with everyone from Amy Huberman to Chris O'Dowd taking part.

O'Kane had called on all her showbiz pals to help raise more than €5m for non-profit organisations helping those affected by Covid.

She also received huge plaudits for her Normal Older People sketch, which saw her poking fun at the hit drama series.

However, she recently said she nearly did not go ahead with the skit, which was filmed in the kitchen of her Dublin home.

It saw her take on the role of a middle-aged Marianne, who was joined by an older Connell, played by Peter McDonald.

A throwback to their Moone Boy days, the show saw the pair play a married couple.

"I was going to drop that sketch because it was written before the one with Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar Jones and Andrew Scott," she told Independent.ie.

"I had that first, but when I realised I could get to Paul and Andrew and Daisy, I thought that was enough and let's just drop the other one.

"It was my colleagues who said, 'No. This one is great and such a good idea, keep it'.

"I said, 'Are you sure? Is it not too much Normal People?

"But they were both trending worldwide on YouTube - we were piggybacking on the other one."

O'Kane said the more she read her lines for the sketch, the more she embodied Mari-anne's character from the hit show.

"The more we ran the lines, the more Marianne I became, because you can hear the rhythms of how she speaks and the accent in the show," she said.

"The characters stay with you. Then, of course, I had Peter to work off, and he's a brilliant actor."

