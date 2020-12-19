Comedian Bill Bailey crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 with Oti Mabuse

Comedian Bill Bailey has won this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The 55-year-old, who competed with professional dance partner Oti Mabuse, is the oldest contestant to lift the coveted glitterball trophy.

He said to win “feels surreal, it feels extraordinary, it feels wonderful. I never thought that we would get this far”.

"I had the most extraordinary teacher, the most extraordinary dancer, who believed in me right from the beginning and she found something in me, turned me into this, into a dancer.”

Mabuse said: “I think you are amazing, remarkable.

“You just put your heart into everything, you put your soul into everything. You’re in your world but I love your world…

“Thank you for being a friend, a father figure to me, a brother and for this,” she said of the glitterball.

The live final began with reference to a “tough day”, after Christmas plans were scrapped for millions.

The finalists and professionals took part in a sequence to open the last show in the series.

Co-host Tess Daly told millions of viewers: “If ever people needed cheering up, it’s now.

“After another tough day, we are going to try our very best to keep you entertained with an unforgettable night of dance.”

The BBC’s continuity announcer said Strictly had brought viewers together during difficult months.

“In a year that’s kept us apart, whether you’re watching in Tyne and Wear, Devon, Berkshire or Lincolnshire, we’re all watching BBC One together,” he said.

Four couples – HRVY and Janette Manrara, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, and Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez – were competing to lift the glitterball trophy.

The Duchess of Cornwall praised Strictly Come Dancing for having “uplifted the nation” when she appeared on the show’s final.

Camilla spoke about the joy of the BBC One show, in a pre-recorded clip.

“I think it’s just lifted our spirits, it’s lifted the whole country’s spirits,” she said.

“I’m very excited, I know who I’ll be voting for.

“I’d like, on behalf of everybody who watches Strictly, to say an enormous thank you to everybody who’s been involved in this production in this particularly difficult year.

“You have given everybody so much pleasure and you’ve uplifted the nation.”

Judge Craig Revel Horwood, known for his sharp tongue, referenced the Prime Minister’s announcement, following the rapid spread of the new variant coronavirus.

“In light of the recent news, I’ve decided I’m going to be positive. You may not recognise me,” he said.

Online Editors