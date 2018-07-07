TV producers are on the hunt for LGBT singletons to take part in the next series of First Dates Ireland - and they're particularly eager to find women looking to meet other women.

TV producers are on the hunt for LGBT singletons to take part in the next series of First Dates Ireland - and they're particularly eager to find women looking to meet other women.

'Come on, ladies, don't be shy' - Gay girls looking for love urged to take part in TV First Dates

Series four is due to air early next year, but filming usually takes place in the summer and bosses are eager to fill up the restaurant at the Gibson Hotel where the show is filmed.

Taking to social media, Coco Television, the production company behind the RTE show, said: "LGBT and looking for love? We'd love to hear from you."

Herald columnist and TV presenter Anna Nolan also encouraged people to throw caution to the wind and put themselves up for the show.

"First Dates Ireland needs you. They're especially looking for lesbians. Come on, ladies, don't be shy," she wrote.

The dating series features people of all ages and from all walks of life.

Producers are making a call out for more older men, in particular, to apply.

Finding more LGBT contestants was also a concern for the producers of the short-lived Blind Date, which aired on TV3 last year.

They issued a call for more gay daters after receiving not too many applications and, like First Dates Ireland, they noted far more women than men were applying.

First Dates has proved a big success for RTE, with the station renewing the show for a fourth series immediately after the third wrapped.

It said in a statement at the time: "We can confirm that First Dates Ireland will return for another series.

"We're delighted with how this series has performed, attracting a consolidated average audience of 258,000, and the overall reaction to the programme once again this year."

Those interested in trying out for the show must be over the age of 18 and a permanent legal resident of Ireland.

Applicants are asked a variety of questions about their romantic life in the selection process, such as their best and worst date, as well as describing their relationship history and uploading an image of themselves.

Applications for the show can be made through cocotelevision.ie/firstdates.

Online Editors