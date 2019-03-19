Colm Meaney joins cast of Gareth Evans' series Gangs of London

Irish actor Colm Meaney has joined the cast of Gangs of London.

Gangs of London, from writer/director Gareth Evans, charts the power struggles of the international gangs that control London and is currently filming in the city.

When the head of a criminal organisation is assassinated, the sudden power vacuum his death creates threatens the peace between the web of gangs on the streets.

Meaney's role as not yet been revealed but he joins the cast alongside Paapa Essieu and David Bradley. He comes to the project fresh from starring opposite Denzel Washington in the Broadway hit The Iceman Cometh.

The Sky and Cinemax series is being produced by Pulse Films, who recently produced Netflix's eight-part docuseries The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Writer/director Gareth Evans will helm five of the ten episodes while Corin Hardy will direct three and French director Xavier Gens will direct two.

However, The Raid director will choreograph all of the fight sequences throughout the series.

