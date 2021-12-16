Colin Farrell set to star in upcoming ‘private detective’ series on Apple TV

Colin Farrell is set to star in an upcoming Apple TV detective series.

The Irish actor is also set to serve as executive producer for the series, which is currently going by the working title Sugar, Deadline reports.

Described as “an LA-set, contemporary take on the private detective story,” sources say the streaming service were involved in "a heated auction" to get the rights to produce the show. It has been reported that they were in a final battle with Netflix for the new drama.

Created by Mark Protosevich, who has previously worked on Thor and I Am Legend, there is no further information on when the show will be aired or who else is set to star in it.

While Colin’s most recent TV show was The North Water, an arctic thriller from BBC Two, he is set to hit the big screen playing The Penguin opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

Fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan is also set to star in the film, with some speculating that he will play The Joker.

It came as the trailer for the film was released earlier this week, with some fans saying that the clip alludes to Batman’s nemesis featuring in the upcoming movie.

While The Batman is set to hit theatres in March 2022, Colin will reprise his role as The Penguin in a spin-off series.

The limited series about The Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, will stream on HBO Max, and focuses on his rise to power in the criminal underworld of Gotham.