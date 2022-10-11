Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson solve mystery of whether you can say ‘feck’ on US TV

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have answered the question of whether you can say the word ‘feck’ on US TV.

Fresh from starring on Saturday Night Live, the pair appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Late Show, which caused some conversation on what you can and cannot say on broadcaster CBS.

The Irish actors took to Colbert’s sofa to talk about their feted new movie The Banshees Of Inisheerin, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, and while Farrell was explaining a scene from the film, he said the word ‘feckin’.

“I said ‘feckin’, I flipped the ‘U’ and put the ‘E’ in there, very quickly; you’re welcome,” the Dublin-born star said.

Colbert replied: “I am very curious if CBS is going to beep that.”

After the confusion, the movie’s official Twitter account tweeted: “Can you say ‘Feckin’ on CBS? Asking for a couple of friends?”

The Late Late Show responded: “A very good question, We’re finding out now.”

Shortly after the tweet, the Late Late Show posted a snippet from Farrell and Gleeson’s appearance on the show, having beeped the word ‘feckin’ out of the interview.

They captioned the post: “Update our bosses said no.”

Father Jack would not be impressed.