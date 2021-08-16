CNN’s Irish reporter Donie O'Sullivan, Twink and Philly McMahon for new RTÉ shows

CNN superstar reporter Donie O'Sullivan has landed his first Irish TV job.

The Kerry native, along with Dubs GAA star Philly McMahon, performer Twink, Fr Brian D’Arcy and Nicky Byrne, are all tipped to feature in the national broadcaster’s new season of programming.

O’Sullivan rose to global fame during the US presidential campaign, and was back in Ireland earlier this month visiting his home in Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry.

But we can reveal that he was also filming a one-off special for RTÉ.

A source revealed that he was chuffed to be asked by the national broadcaster and was only too happy to take time out of his recent holiday to 'fulfil a lifelong ambition'.

We understand that the one-off show will air in the coming weeks and there are currently no plans for more at the moment.

The proud Kerryman has been working at CNN for five years, rising through the ranks from Technology Producer to Political Correspondent.

The former UCD student's promotion earlier this year was heralded by some of America's biggest names in news broadcasting, proving his popularity isn't just down to Irish fandom.

He is now a regular contributor to the channel's top shows and has built up a rapport with the various anchors, including John King who Irish Twitter followers fell in love with over recent years.

But it's not just Donie who will be among the new faces gracing RTÉ airwaves in the coming weeks. Dublin GAA footballer Philly McMahon is set to be one of the cornerstones of RTÉ's autumn schedule when it's unveiled next week.

There are several other key high points in the national broadcaster’s line-up ahead of Christmas.

They include a new series called Shoulder Of Giants, where well-known celebrities delve into the backgrounds of the heroes who have made an impact on their lives. It's in that show that eight-time All-Ireland-winning player Philly McMahon stars.

The Ballymun Kickhams talisman will be seen tracing the roots of Dublin football managerial legend Kevin Heffernan, who won three All-Irelands with the Dubs during the 1970s and died at the age of 83 in 2013.

Panto queen Twink takes part in the series, too, and she focuses on theatre favourite Maureen Potter, who died in 2004 at the age of 79.

Popular priest Fr Brian D'Arcy (75) will be one of four famous people taking part in the new series of Key To My Life, the programme which traces places celebrities grew up in or have been associated with in the past.

Nicky Byrne will be hosting a new Saturday night entertainment show, which was originally called Take On Me, but which we can disclose has now been renamed Last Man Standing.

It is produced by ShinAwiL, the same company that makes Dancing With The Stars, and pits singers against each other with the winner scooping €25,000.

It is probable Dancing With The Stars will return in January, but talks are still ongoing about how to proceed with it. The 2 Johnnies are also believed to be lined up for a show, travelling around Ireland.

Love Island star Maura Higgins will front the Irish version of Glow Up, which features aspiring makeup artists being judged by celebrity guests. There will also be new series of Ireland's Fittest Family, and DIY SOS with Baz Ashmawy. Davy Fitzgerald will also present a new run of his bootcamp show, Davy's Toughest Team.

RTÉ's drama department is hoping to win back the huge audience they achieved with Love/Hate for their new crime series Kin.

The eight-part offering will chart the lives of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war. It boasts a stellar cast of Irish actors including Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Sam Keeley, Emmett Scanlan, Clare Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy and newcomer Yasmin Sky.