Peaky Blinders, Love Island and Poldark are among the nominees for the TV Choice Awards this year.

Cillian Murphy to face off with Aidan Turner for Best Actor at TV Choice Awards

Set in the Birmingham criminal underworld, Peaky Blinders has scored three nominations, with nods for best drama series, best actor for Cillian Murphy and best actress for Helen McCrory.

Poldark is also nominated in the best drama series category, alongside Doctor Foster and time-travelling romance Outlander, while Poldark star Aidan Turner will compete against Murphy for the best actor award alongside Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes and Casualty’s William Beck. Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark (Mammoth Screen/BBC) McCrory will vie for the best actress award alongside Linda Bassett for Call The Midwife, Brenda Blethyn for Vera and Michelle Keegan for Our Girl.

The ITV2 dating show Love Island, which has brought in bumper ratings for the channel, is nominated for the best reality show prize, just months after it was honoured with a TV Bafta. The cast of Love Island series four (ITV) It will compete against First Dates/First Dates Hotel, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and The Island With Bear Grylls/Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

In the best new drama category the school-set series Ackley Bridge will go up against The Good Doctor, Liar and The Split, while Call The Midwife, Casualty, Doc Martin and The Durrells will compete for the best family drama prize. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has picked up a nomination for best entertainment show, alongside Celebrity Juice, Gogglebox and The Graham Norton Show, while Britain’s Got Talent, Dancing On Ice, The Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing are all in the running for the best talent show category.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden and partner Katya Jones (Joe Giddens/PA) In the soap categories Coronation Street leads the way with six nods, with nominations for Jack P Shepherd and Shayne Ward as best soap actor, Lucy Fallon and Catherine Tyldesley for best soap actress and Ryan Clayton for best soap newcomer It is also nominated for best soap alongside EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

The ceremony will see Pointless star Richard Osman return as host at The Dorchester on September 10.

Voting for the TV Choice Awards is open until July 6 at www.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk.

Press Association