Cillian Murphy says Ireland cannot be held 'to ransom' over Brexit

Cillian Murphy has said Ireland cannot be held 'to ransom' over Brexit.

The Peaky Blinders star, who moved home to Ireland from the UK in 2015, said he is happy to be living in Dublin on a "very liberal island that is an outlier."

Speaking to The Guardian about Brexit, he added, "The Good Friday Agreement was predicated on there not being a border and to think you can hold Ireland to ransom, you can't..."

The Cork actor continued, "Listen, if you and I are in a club and there are 28 members of the club and I decided to leave, why would I get preferential treatment? Doesn't make any sense."

Cillian Murphy stars as Tommy Shelby in TV hit Peaky Blinders (BBC) Cillian Murphy stars as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach Productions)

"And if Ireland is a member of that club and me leaving undermines their whole set-up and the peace they have, it doesn't make any sense, and it's not equitable or fair and it's because the whole thing was sold on a bunch of misinformation."

Murphy further described Brexit as a "binary choice" with "no nuance" regarding the referendum.

The actor is gearing up for the fifth series of Peaky Blinders, due to air shortly on BBC1, which will chart Thomas Shelby's political aims as fascism rises across Europe ahead of WWII.

Speaking about his character, he said he is "nothing like him" and added, "I'm like his cowardly brother."

Earlier this week, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight said he wanted to make a "heightened" version of what life was like in the poorer suburbs of Birmingham at the time the show is set.

Knight told BBC Breakfast he was inspired by his own parents’ childhoods in the Small Heath area of Birmingham, where his mother was a bookies’ runner at the age of nine and his father’s uncles were illegal bookmakers.

“When they were kids everything was big and glamorous and fantastic, so they mythologised what was around them even though it was a desperately poor suburb of Birmingham," he said.

“And when they told me, I mythologised it a second time, I sort of doubly mythologised it.

“What I wanted to do with the series was not ever take it away, to make it a heightened world, make it almost as if it’s being seen through the eyes of a child and really do, I think, what the Americans do with their history, which is they turn it into something other than what it probably was, like with the Chicago gangs, and do that without embarrassment.”

Knight said he is still shocked by the global success of the period drama, nearly five series in.

He said: “It’s astonishing. The effect it’s had around the world is what surprises me the most… the United States, South America, Russia, Turkey, all over the place there’s this community of interest where lots of people really love it and it’s fantastic.

“I don’t know the explanation for it, but maybe because it’s about family? I don’t know, but it’s so gratifying.”

Online Editors