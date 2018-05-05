Hit BBC series Peaky Blinders will have a sixth and possibly seventh series, according to writer Stephen Knight.

Hit BBC series Peaky Blinders will have a sixth and possibly seventh series, according to writer Stephen Knight.

'Cillian Murphy is all for it' - Peaky Blinders will return for season 6 and 7 confirms Stephen Knight

Knight is currently penning the fifth season of the Birmingham-set period crime drama which stars Irish actor Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, the head of the Peaky Blinders gang.

"We are dfeinteily doing six and we will probably do seven," Knight told the Birmingham Press Club. "We've talked to Cillian Murphy and he's al for it, and the rest of the principal cast are in for it."

The show may live beyond the confines of TV too, as Knight revealed that he had been approached by the Rambert dance company about a ballet version. "I wasn't supposed to say anything about it, but I don't mind talking about things," he said.

Series four ended with Thomas Shelby crowned as Labour MP for Birmingham South – after several apparent brushes with death – and the gruesome murder of his brother and fan favourite character, Arthur (Paul Anderson). Season five will air next year.

Read more: Irish star Charlie Murphy wows colleagues on Peaky Blinders as show gears up for season finale

Online Editors