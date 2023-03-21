| 12.5°C Dublin

Ciarán Hinds on sex scenes at 70, nepotism, and the ‘medieval’ political party holding Northern Ireland back

The veteran actor stars alongside his wife Helene Patarot in ‘The Dry’, an entertaining eight-part tragicomedy

Hinds with wife Helene Patarot at the 2022 Academy Awards, where he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 'Belfast'. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Ciarán Hinds In &lsquo;The Dry&rsquo;. Photo: Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV Expand
Hinds as Mance Rayder in &lsquo;Game of Thrones&rsquo;. Photo: HBO Expand

Jasper Rees

Behind some bins – big wheelie ones down an alley on Dublin’s northside – a man and a woman, both oldish, are coupling frantically.

Their al fresco pleasure is interrupted when they are spotted by the man’s daughter, who’s just come out of an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

