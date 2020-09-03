Ciara Doherty on new Tonight Show gig: 'I'm not trying to be like Ivan Yates or Vincent Browne'

Virgin Media presenter Ciara Doherty has said that she’s not going to try and “emulate” Ivan Yates when she takes the hot seat for the first time hosting The Tonight Show.

It will be the star’s first time hosting a news show after spending five years at Ireland AM and not only will she have to switch her routine from an early riser to a night owl, it will be a change of tone from the usual lightheartedness of a morning show to holding politicians to account.

But she told Independent.ie that she’s not looking to be like her predecessors, Ivan Yates or Vincent Browne.

“I’m not trying to emulate them in any way, I have to be true to myself.

Ciara Doherty, who will replace Ivan Yates on The Tonight Show on Virgin, with her new co-host Matt Cooper

Ciara Doherty, who will replace Ivan Yates on The Tonight Show on Virgin, with her new co-host Matt Cooper

“I believe in fairness and respecting people and giving people the opportunity to explain themselves. At the same time, I know my responsibility is to hold people to account and to get honest answers out of people and try and cut through spin,” she said.

“I probably do have a different style to Ivan and to Vincent and perhaps even to Matt, but you know, my bosses know that and they feel that it will work nonetheless on a programme like The Tonight Show.”

She added that she will bring a different audience to The Tonight Show having spent many years presenting Ireland AM.

“I hope that I can bring a different audience to the programme, because perhaps my style will be a little bit different,” she said.

When asked if she’ll be banging her hand on the table like Ivan did when interviewing Michael Healy Rae, she laughed: “I won’t be banging my hand off any table unless I’m very frustrated.”

“I don’t believe in making interviewees uncomfortable if they’re trying to avoid a question or avoid giving a straight answer, but I don’t believe in making the viewers at home uncomfortable is a good thing. I think female journalists are very good at holding people to account without having to raise their voice.”

But Ciara maintained that political journalism, especially on TV and radio, is well represented by both genders.

“I think you have to look at the programmes at the moment - you have me now on The Tonight Show, you have Colette on the 5.30 news, you have Claire Byrne, Sarah McInerney, then Ciara Kelly, Andra Gilligan, Miriam O’Callaghan.

“I think women have been pretty well represented when it comes to news and current affairs programmes, maybe it’s different when you look at the pol corrs but certainly in broadcasting you have Aine Lawlor, Mary Wilson, Carol Coleman, there’s literally dozens of names.

“Those are the names I would look at and listen to and I don’t think there’s huge under-representation to be honest,” she said.

While the current affairs programme will be a big change for the presenter who’s used to more lighthearted coverage on the morning show, Ciara said that it will be a challenge that she will enjoy.

“I haven’t [binge watched] the show at all, I was familiar with the programme and I would be more likely to watch it in the afternoon, a repeat of the night before, or if I had heard that there was a particularly strong interview.

“I think it’s more important for me to stay across the news agenda, and I’ve really been enjoying that over the last number of days, that’s probably been the only change in that you’re just staying across the news 24/7.

“I find that you can’t switch off in a way I could before on Ireland AM.

“But I’m okay with that, I’m comfortable with that, it’s a challenge and that’s the bit I’ll probably enjoy and it’s an adrenaline rush.”