Ciara Doherty on new Tonight Show gig: 'I'm not trying to be like Ivan Yates or Vincent Browne'

The Tonight Show presenter Ciara Doherty Pic: Brian McEvoy Expand

The Tonight Show presenter Ciara Doherty Pic: Brian McEvoy

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Virgin Media presenter Ciara Doherty has said that she’s not going to try and “emulate” Ivan Yates when she takes the hot seat for the first time hosting The Tonight Show.

It will be the star’s first time hosting a news show after spending five years at Ireland AM and not only will she have to switch her routine from an early riser to a night owl, it will be a change of tone from the usual lightheartedness of a morning show to holding politicians to account.

But she told Independent.ie that she’s not looking to be like her predecessors, Ivan Yates or Vincent Browne.

