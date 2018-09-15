A gay Irish computer gaming rep who has a morbid fear of kneecaps and being tickled entered the Big Brother house last night as the only Irish contestant in the last ever series of the long-running reality TV show.

Cian Carrigan bringing 'a little bit of rural Ireland' to last ever Big Brother

Cian Carrigan (23), from Clonmel, said that despite living in rural Ireland he wasn't "your usual country boy".

With two of his five older siblings also being gay, he joked: "Half the family is gay, so mum says you have to 'come out' as straight in our family."

Cian entered a completely revamped Big Brother house in Hertfordshire during the programme's 9pm kick-off last night on Virgin Media Two.

The fly-on-the-wall reality show has been running since 2000.

However, its UK producers revealed this season will be the last and hinted it will be nothing like it was before, and signed off with an ominous-sounding tweet that "this game must end".

The new decor is designed to remind contestants that they are part of a game.

The set has beds numbered and arranged to look like a prison, with slogans like "live by the sword" adorning the walls. Even the loo offers no apparent refuge, with a giant mural of a rat crawling down the wall.

Orwellian slogans are scattered around the house, with messages to contestants such as "Big Brother needs you" and "all dressed up and nowhere to go".

Cian, who works as a customer service agent for a mobile phone gaming company, said he joined the show as a social experiment.

"It's something different. It's fun," he said.

As to what he can bring to the show, he said: "A little bit of rural Ireland maybe.

"I'll probably just bring my own personality.

"I don't know what it is. I couldn't pinpoint my exact personality. Hopefully I'll bring some fun and a good ear to listen."

Coming from a large family, he described himself as a "team player" who wants to "create a family atmosphere" the best he can.

While he admitted to occasionally talking to himself and "just randomly saying words out loud", he said he was happy to share the house with others.

"Sharing a room with lots of other people won't bother me at all," he said.

"It'll feel really cosy. I love sharing a room with people."

He added that he felt "so appreciative and blessed to be part of it, so I am going to give it my all".

"I am going to absolutely embrace it, it's going to be fun," he added.

Cian said he would not take kindly to narcissistic housemates who were "pompous, arrogant, self-centred".

He said he would embrace someone who was empathetic and respectful that they were all in the situation together.

"And someone with a good sense of humour. I think we all need that," he added.

As for who or what he would miss most during his stay, he said his mother and his mobile phone.

"I'll get used to not having it, but I'll miss people more than objects," he said.

Herald