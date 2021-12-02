Christmas TV line-up has a few nice stocking-fillers but also some turkeys

What will you be watching this Christmas?

What will you be watching this Christmas?

THE elves are out of the bag, so to speak. RTÉ and Virgin Media have unveiled their Christmas highlights.

In the case of our national broadcaster, there are lots of favourites. Not necessarily your or my favourites, you understand, but RTÉ’s favourites.

Every few years brings a sort of changing of the entertainment guard in Montrose as some personalities rise and others fall from view.

The flavours of this Christmas include Una Healy and Loah, who present a seasonal edition (cue tinsel and a tree in the Mansion House Round Room) of middle-of-the-road music show The Heart of Saturday Night.

Doireann Garrihy and Dermot Whelan team up for Big Night In, a family entertainment show promising (it says here) celebrity pranks, studio games and audience surprises. So, a sort of Saturday Night Takeaway with Doir and Der, if you like?

Remember when you couldn’t escape Katherine Lynch and PJ Gallagher on RTÉ? Well, now you can’t escape The 2 Johnnies, who’ve been put in charge of the New Year’s Eve Countdown Show from Dublin Castle. Or as we call it in our house, the New Year’s Eve Count Me Out Show.

Oliver Callan will be helping see off 2021 with his Callan Kicks end-of-year special, by now an annual fixture, and there’ll be the inevitable two episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys, shared with BBC1.

Rather more welcome is a festive one-off of The Tommy Tiernan Show.

Of all the entertainment offerings, the most promising one is Bowie: Starman, a musical special with artists including Christy Dignam, Imelda May, Sharon Corr, Suzanne Vega, Joe Elliot and Rufus Wainwright joining with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and – wait for it – BOWIE’S OWN BAND (!) to perform some of his greatest songs.

Overall, it’s more a rolled-up sock with a few Maltesers stuffed inside than a bulging stocking.

Still, documentaries always make a strong showing on RTÉ over Christmas and this year there are several nostalgia-themed ones. The Toy Shop comes from the makers of The Irish Wedding and The Irish Pub, and sounds absolutely charming.

How Ireland Rocked the 70s, which looks at the evolution of the festival circuit here during the decade, promises some cracking rare archive footage and stills, and some of those who were part of it.

If that’s too racy for your blood, there’s always Daniel at Sixty, a celebratory documentary featuring Daniel O’Donnell and his family that looks back on his life and career.

Steps of Freedom is described as a “sweeping, cinematic” two-part look at how Irish dance grew from being something associated with peasants to a global phenomenon.

From the 50s to the 70s, fireman Lesley Crowe cycled around Dublin, capturing footage of the changing character of his native city. His story is told in Camera, Tripod and Bicycle.

For the kiddies, Adam King reunites with his Toy Show pal Ryan Tubridy, voicing Santa Claus, no less, in the Christmas Eve animated short Adam Saves Christmas.

As you’d expect, Virgin Media is rather lighter on original Irish content this Christmas. There is some worth keeping an eye on, however.

Starting on Virgin Media 2 this Saturday and continuing through Christmas, Fanning at Whelan’s sees Dave Fanning presenting live performances by a mix of established Irish artists and up-and-coming talents, including Inhaler, Kodaline, Lyra, Mick Flannery and Paddy Casey, from the beloved Dublin venue.

On a more serious note, the broadcaster’s crime correspondent Sarah O’Connor looks at the most recent search for evidence in the disappearances of Deirdre Jacob, Jo Jo Dullard and Annie McCarrick, who were last seen in the Wicklow/Kildare area, in Without a Trace: Ireland’s Missing Women.

Controversial pundit Joe Brolly, er, opens up about his life, personal traumas and various controversies in an emotional edition of Sports Stories.

The broadcaster’s answer to Reeling in the Years, Don’t Look Back in Anger, casts its eye over what made the news in 2021, a year when there was no shortage of anger, not to mention fear and uncertainty, about the place.

A Christmas edition of The Restaurant features singer Mary Black doing her best to impress judges Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen.

Otherwise the commercial broadcaster pretty much mirrors ITV’s Christmas line-up, more or less, so you can expect the likes of The Voice Kids, seasonal editions of The Chase, The Cube and Celebrity Catchphrase, Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, a brace of Gordon, Gino & Fred specials, the return of It’ll Be Alright on the Night, a new entertainment contest called Walk the Line, and The Royal Variety Performance.

As always, of course, there are more movies than there is dried fruit in a Christmas pudding. RTÉ has the best of them with premieres of the latest version of The Grinch, Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, the critically acclaimed Irish production Dating Amber and the engaging, if far from historically accurate, Stan & Ollie, with Steve Coogan and John C Reilly uncannily good.