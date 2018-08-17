Chris O'Dowd's anecdote about meeting Shane McGowan is a classic

The Get Shorty star was in conversation with Marc Maron for Maron's WTF podcast when he spoke about singing McGowan's classic Fairytale of New York at his audition for the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Asked if he speaks to McGowan, he told Maron he has "one anecdote" about meeting him.

"I don't think I've ever told anybody. I met him maybe seven or eight years ago at some awards ceremony for some Irish thing," he began. "I was getting some award and he was getting some kind of lifetime achievement award for music."

Chris O'Dowd in Get Shorty

Maron quipped, "For being alive?"

"For being alive. Everybody was f***ing stunned," continued O'Dowd.

"At one point his manager or something came over to our table and said, 'Shane would love to meet you. He's a big fan.' And I was like, 'Jesus, really? And I was like, 'Okay' and it was like a black tie thing and it was the end of the evening, I'd taken my jacket off, and I went over and I sat with him," he revealed.

"He wasn't very talkative so I kind of prattled on about how much I liked his vibe. And then he eventually stopped me and he says 'I'll have vodka and tonic please.' He thought I was the waiter.

"Of course, at the time, I was like, 'Oh shit!'. In retrospect I have a lot of respect for the fact that he thought I was the waiter and let me talk to him for so long, but then of course I had to go and get him his drink - in a pint glass."

O'Dowd also revealed that he dropped out of LAMDA before graduating. He said the school was "extraordinarily rigid and up its own hole and taught everything in a very traditional sense that didn't, in any way, to me, adhere to the kind of modern necessities of creating a career in this thing".

In the course of the hour-long podcast, he spoke about several aspects of Irish life from the marriage referendum to the abortion referendum and even his thoughts on Bono, who he feels gets "too hard a time" in Ireland.

"I genuinely think people got pissed off that he talked about charity so much. I can't quite get my head around it. They would accuse him of sanctimony and that really pisses people off, purely in Ireland."

He also spoke about his time on the IT Crowd, working with Mike Leigh on developing his character for the film Vera Drake, and working with Judd Apatow on Bridesmaids.

Online Editors