Chef Paul Flynn hits the small screen with new ‘Food Truck Favourites’ show

Renowned chef Paul Flynn’s passion for food trucks started when he was 15 years old and working in a travelling burger van at local summer festivals.

And now he has scrubbed up on his food truck knowledge for a new TV series, Paul Flynn’s Food Truck Favourites.

The pandemic lockdown has challenged chefs and restaurants over the past two years to find creative ways to deliver their meals to customers. This led to a boom in outdoor dining and the street food scene.

The six-part series, sponsored by Kerrygold, will follow Paul Flynn around Ireland in search of newfound food truck treasures.

Each episode will focus on a different ingredient as Paul Flynn learns the ropes of making diverse cuisines. He will then return to his own food truck to build some of these dishes with his own unique twist.

In episode one, Paul Flynn is on the hunt for lamb dishes. He begins in Co. Kerry with a small food truck’s signature lamb tacos. He uses this as inspiration as he creates Moroccan pulled lamb and lamb tortillas.

The well-known chef is set to explore the menus of 18 different food trucks over the next six weeks.

The first episode will air tonight, July 6, at 8pm on RTÉ One.