Charlie Brooks set for return to EastEnders 

Charlie Brooks is returning to EastEnders as Janine Butcher, the BBC has confirmed.

The character last appeared on Albert Square in March 2014, when she left for Paris to pick up daughter Scarlett, who is also making a comeback.

Janine was involved in a number of high-profile storylines, perhaps most famously the death of her husband, Barry Evans.

She pushed him down a cliff in Scotland in a 2004 episode.

Confirming her return, Brooks, 40, said: "I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine's shoes and returning to the square. The time feels right and I can't wait to find out what she's been up to for the last seven years!

"She is and always has been SO much fun to play. Feels a bit like coming home. It's good to be back."

Jon Sen, executive producer on EastEnders, said: "Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

"Charlie's portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again.

"We have lots of drama in store for Janine, in fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes..."

Brooks first left EastEnders in 2004, before returning four years later. Her most recent spell ended in 2014.

She was crowned queen of the jungle following an appearance I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012.