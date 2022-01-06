Charlie Bird, Dermot Bannon, Jason Byrne and Bosco all in this week’s Late Late Show line-up

Former RTÉ journalist Charlie and his army of volunteer mountaineer climbers will take centre stage on the first Late Late Show of the new year tomorrow evening.

Mr Bird has been candid about his recent motor neurone disease diagnosis, and tomorrow evening, he will be back in studio, with Ryan Tubridy and a cast of willing volunteers to launch the inaugural "Climb with Charlie" event.

Mr Bird, along with cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan, hope to inspire thousands of Irish people to climb Croagh Patrick and other peaks around the country and world on April 2 next.

RTÉ said it will release details about members of the public can get ready for the challenge in the twelve weeks between now and then; as well as information on how to register for the Croagh Patrick event.

On Friday evening Mr Bird and Ms Phelan will be joined on the show by Mary McAleese, Davy Fitzgerald, Baz Ashmawy, Joanna Donnelly, Dr Harry Barry, Dermot Bannon, Karl Henry and many more who are throwing their full support behind the climb.

Ryan Tubridy will also sit down with Leitrim actor and writer Seamus O'Rourke, who will be giving us his unique take on "new year, new you".

Comedian Jason Byrne will provide light entertainment by retelling his trials and tribulations of the last year.

The chat show will also feature a special showcase of the music of the Beatles with performances by artists Niamh Farrell and Somebody's Child.

Meanwhile, the Late Late Show’s producers have hinted that viewers may also get a “look inside Bosco's box”.