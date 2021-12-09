Charlie Bird and family open up about motor neurone disease diagnosis on Friday’s Late Late Show

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire Mould with their dog Tiger.

Charlie Bird and his family will appear on this week’s Late Late Show to talk about the veteran broadcaster’s recent motor neurone disease diagnosis.

Bird discovered earlier this year that he had MND, and this Friday he will speak to host Ryan Tubridy about how he has chosen to face death head-on.

The former RTÉ reporter will be joined in studio with his wife Claire, as well as friends and colleagues.

Friday night’s Late Late will also feature the big reveal of who will be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars.

Fans will find out the first four well-known faces who will be taking to the floor in front of the nation in a bid to win the glitter-ball trophy.

Country music fans are also in for a treat as two days before his 60th birthday, Daniel O’Donnell will be celebrating live on the Late Late.

After selling more than ten million records over a 40-year career, ‘Wee Daniel’ will perform and talk about his life in music.

A host of musical guests will be joining the Donegal favourite for the celebrations, including Paddy Cole, Margo O’Donnell, Cliona Hagan, Susan McCann, Louise Morrissey, David James, Marc Roberts, and Jimmy and Claudia Buckley, as well as friends of Daniel's from other walks of life such as Packie Bonner and Shona McGarty.