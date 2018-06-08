Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dies, aged 61, in suspected suicide

CNN's Anthony Bordain has died at the age of 61.

CNN's Anthony Bordain has died at the age of 61.

The talented chef, TV host and writer died in a suspected suicide, according to a statement released by CNN.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.

"His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time." CNN reports that Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning by his close friend Eric Ripert. He was in the country to work on the new series of his show Parts Unknown.

Following a long stint as executive chef at Manhattan restaurant Brasserie Les Halles, the award-winning chef rose to prominence with his 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. He went on to write several more best-sellers including A Cook's Tour and The Nasty Bits. He was the host of several hugely popular TV shows including A Cook's Tour, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, The Layover and CNN's Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, which he hosted for five years.

In 2014 he was a judge on The Taste with Nigella Lawson and Ludo Lefebvre. Bourdain had visited Ireland several times, and featured Ireland in his series Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations for the Travel Channel.

He was dating actress and filmmaker Asia Argento, who he met on the eighth season of Parts Unknown in 2016, and she directed the most recent episode of the series in Hong Kong.

If you have been affected by the issues in this article please contact Samaritans on Freephone 116 123, email jo@samaritans.ie (ROI) or jo@samaritans.org (NI) or text 087 2 60 90 90 (standard text rates apply)

Online Editors