Celebrity Big Brother: The 13 new housemates in their own words

The new crop of housemates for Celebrity Big Brother includes a glamour model, Hollywood star, UK soap stars and an English footballer who has made his fair share of headlines.

Here is what the housemates had to say about their stint in CBB:

Glamour model Chloe Ayling, who was kidnapped in Italy last year and held hostage for six days: “I feel the past year has been really tough with people not believing me, so this is a chance to turn it around and start a new life. I feel if I can survive what happened to me then I can definitely survive the Celebrity Big Brother House.”

Love Island star Gabby Allen: “I can’t wait for other housemates to learn about me as an individual and not in a relationship. I am quite laid back – it will take quite a lot for me to flip my lid.”

“It would be nice to have a mum type figure in the house as I am going to miss my Mum.” Gabby Allen

Cheers actress Kirstie Alley: “I’ve never been incarcerated and I’ve never been institutionalised, and I thought what better place to go than Big Brother Britain. I could experience prison in an institution without really having to go there.”

“I act a lot wilder and do a lot of things I wouldn’t do in the United States when I leave the country… you sort of feel uninhibited when you’re in another country, like you get a free pass to do stupid things. So I thought it sounded like a good idea to come over here and do stupid things.”

I’ve lived long enough that I’ve seen it all... but I’m not very patient for people who are mean and crazy, so they will just have to be friends with the other mean and crazy people.Kirstie Alley

American reality TV star Natalie Nunn, who found fame with 2009 reality TV show Bad Girls Club: “Being a Bad Girl, it’s like every other day you wake up to something in the press and honestly I have learnt to adapt to it. At this point I just don’t care what they say.”

“I honestly will make an amazing housemate. I am a Bad Girl. Who would not want to wake up to see me every day?”

UK soap star Roxanne Pallett who was airlifted to hospital last month after crashing in a stock car race: “I’ve decided to take part in Celebrity Big Brother – because if not now, when? It’s the year for me of ‘Yes.’ What followed the accident and the media frenzy was quite a lot of backlash online – I was trolled for not being injured enough… They absolutely contributed to a really difficult time.”

I hope I bring a bit of sparkle and light to the house – but you just never know how you’re going to feel. I’m not going to put on an act.Roxanne Pallett

British TV psychic Sally Morgan: “In 2011 I went through the eye of the storm. I call it my personal tsunami. Celebrity Big Brother is on my bucket list. I am looking forward to peace and quiet.”

Married at First Sight star Ben Jardine: “I decided to take part to put the wrongs right – I don’t want to be portrayed as a love rat anymore. It could be my happy ever after.”

The Only Way is Essex star Dan Osborne: “It’s no secret that I’ve been through a storm in the media – the recordings of an argument that I had in a previous relationship, but if anything it’s made me a better person now. Life now is a lot more positive. Since then I’ve had two more children… I have a different outlook on pretty much everything.”

TV presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli: “What I’ve been through doesn’t compare to the overwhelming majority of people’s experiences. But having said that, I am an Arsenal fan, and so I know true pain. I was caught in the eye of a media storm and it was revelatory, as well as being awful. But mostly revelatory.”

Footballer Jermaine Pennant: “At this point of time in my career it will be great to come on the show, show people my personality, my character, try and change people’s views of me.”

Hopefully I can change people’s views on me, and come out and people actually knowing me now instead of judging me.Jermaine Pennant

Former derivatives banker Nick Leeson, the rogue trader who caused the collapse of Barings Bank in 1995: “The media storm that ensued my going on the run from Singapore is something I suppose I’m still coming to terms with today. I like a challenge, I think it will be a challenge, the one thing I am already telling myself is that it is only for a few weeks rather than the four-and-a-half years I spent prison.”

TV personality Rodrigo Alves, dubbed the Human Ken Doll: “I am taking part as it’s the only show that is going to give me the chance to show the real me. I am made from skin and bones not only silicone, Botox and fillers.”

I am going to be the party maker and the peace maker.Rodrigo Alves

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas: “My idea of a bad housemate is someone who is confrontational and always trying to make an argument out of nothing. It’s a close environment and any negativity will show through.”

