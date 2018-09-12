CBB's Roxanne Pallett to feature in upcoming series of Celebrity Coach Trip

The former 'Emmerdale' actress is expected to take a seat on the Channel 4 show in 2019, after she falsely accused ex-'Coronation Street' star Ryan Thomas of punching her in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house recently, only to back-track on her comments and admit she "got it wrong".

A show source told OK! Online: "Roxanne Pallett will be in Celebrity Coach Trip. It was filmed earlier this summer.

"It is not on screen until next year."

Ryan Thomas was given a formal warning by Big Brother after Roxanne Pallett accused him of hitting her (Ian West/PA)

Following Roxanne's 'CBB' accusation, she dubbed herself the "most hated girl in Britain", and quit her radio breakfast show on Minster FM, and her titular role in forthcoming panto 'Cinderella'.

She said: "I'm the most hated girl in Britain right now, it's a lot to deal with ... that's the title I feel everyone has given me at the moment.

"All I can do is own it, accept it and apologise.

"I feel devastated. It cripples me with embarrassment and shame that I could have put somebody in that position. Seeing the footage of Ryan in the Diary Room, distressed ... I fully agree and understand with every single person's reaction and perceptions to that. If I'd have been at home watching that I would have been the same."

Earlier this week, Roxanne was seen departing 'Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls' - which was pre-recorded in May - after just four days, and fellow contestant Jo Wood claimed she was "always playing up to the camera" on the show.

She said: "Luckily, she was only there for four days. She was always playing up to the camera."

'Celebrity Coach Trip' sees tourists travelling on a coach holiday together.

Online Editors