CBBC star Chelsie Whibley dies aged 29 after long cystic fibrosis battle

CBBC star Chelsie Whibley has died aged 29 following a long battle with cystic fibrosis.

The actress, who is best known for starring in Dani’s House and Sadie J, died at the age of 29 after being rushed to hospital in Southampton on Saturday.

“This morning Chelsie took a rapid turn for the worse and became unresponsive,” her husband Glyn announced on social media.

“It is with deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest beautiful Chelsie sadly passed away this afternoon at 2.45pm.

“It was very quick and she was not in any pain. I know you will all want to send your condolences but we ask to please limit it to comments below in this very distressing time.”

He later posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife on social media and said the situation feels like a “terrible dream”.

“I cannot put into words the heartbreak I am now feeling without you here. Waking up without you by my side just feels so wrong and I’m waiting to realise that this is all just a terrible dream… but sadly I know it is not.”

He added: “From the first time we met I knew that this day would come but I knew you were the one I wanted to spend my life with… and it has been an incredible life… one that I would not change for anything in the world.”

He praised his wife for being an “inspiration to me and so many others, with such vigour and determination to prove the doctors wrong and keep living on”.

Cystic fibrosis is an incurable and life-limiting genetic condition that affects almost 11,000 people in the UK.

People afflicted by the condition experience a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

As well as appearing on CBBC shows, Whibley also performed in panto alongside Jason Flemyng and House of Cards actress Kate Mara.

Whibley was told by doctors she would not survive past the age of 16, but defied the prognosis by 13 years.

