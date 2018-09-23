Entertainment TV News

Sunday 23 September 2018

Catherine Tyldesley posts throwback photo of ‘beach ball’ baby bump

She gave birth to a son in 2015.

Catherine Tyldesley attending the British Soap Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)
By Craig Simpson, Press Association

Actress Catherine Tyldesley has posted a throwback photo of her baby bump.

The former Coronation Street star has posted on her Instagram account showing her heavily pregnant.

Tyldesley gave birth to her son Alfie in 2015, and has looked back on her “beach ball” body.

In the post the actress, who played Eva Price on the ITV soap, said: “When you find this on your laptop and remember that you looked like an actual beach ball when with-child.”

Tyldesley worked on Coronation Street from 2011 to 2018. 

Her followers commented on the Instagram post, with one saying: “You look beautiful carrying your baby its a wonderful gift to feel life growing inside.”

