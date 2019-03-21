Catherine Fulvio and Irish animation Angela's Christmas among Daytime Emmy Awards nominees 2019

Irish chef Catherine Fulvio has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her six part series A Taste of Ireland.

Catherine, of Ballyknocken House & Cookery School, is competing against Giada De Laurentiis, Valerie Bertinelli, Molly Yeh and Pati Jinich for the Outstanding Culinary Host award.

Catherine Fulvio of Ballyknocken Cookery School.

A Taste of Ireland aired in the US earlier this year and was produced in collaboration with Emmy award-winning producer Lisa Renee Ramierez.

“I’m honoured to be included in this prestigious list of nominees alongside some of America’s greatest Culinary hosts,” said Catherine.

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Award Nominations, honouring the best in daytime television in the US, were announced on Wednesday.

Also among the nominees is Irish animation Angela’s Christmas which is produced by Brown Bag Films and based on a story by Frank McCourt.

It is in the running for three awards including Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for Ruth Negga who voices Mother, and Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program for Will Collins as well as Outstanding Sound Mixing for Damien O’Connor.

Also co-produced by Brown Bag films and Disney Junior, the animated series Vampirina is up for two awards - Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Preschool Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing For A Preschool Animated Program.

Winners will be revealed at the Creative Arts Daytime Emmys on Friday, May 3 and the main ceremony on Sunday, May 5.

