Cash strapped RTÉ will spend €450k to discover what we think of them

Bosses at cash-strapped RTÉ are to spend €450,000 to find out how we think they are doing.

Polling will be carried out to measure viewers' opinions on a wide range of topics, including value for money.

Two-thousand people will be asked the same questions over a tracking period, allowing the pollsters to note changes in attitudes to the broadcaster's brands, reputation and services.

The information will be collected during 25-minute interviews.

Trust

"Insights into perceptions and beliefs about the reputation and value of RTÉ, what it stands for and its contribution to society" will also form part of the information gathering, according to tender document.

Whoever secures the contract will measure the "general impression of RTÉ as an organisation", its public trust, respect for diversity and "value for money".

A budget of €450,000 excluding VAT has been set for an initial one-year term that can be renewed for a total of five years.

The successful contractor will start in January and will present twice-yearly reports based on the polling.

The surveys will track changes, isolate issues that are driving negative scores and explain reasons for shifts in brand-image perceptions.

Polling will be split into three modules: reputation tracking, brand tracking and service usage.

Brand tracking will measure the "health of the brands" in RTÉ's portfolio.

"This research is required to track public perceptions and sentiment towards RTÉ in fulfilment of its strategy and in the evolution of what RTÉ stands for, to monitor the health of the RTÉ brand portfolio and to measure awareness and consumption of RTÉ services across each distribution channel," the tender document states.

Brand tracking was first introduced by RTÉ in 2006. It has also separately conducted corporate reputation surveys to measure the image and standing of the organisation.

Deficit

Other attitudes and opinions to be examined include the quality of RTÉ's content, its modernity, perception of fairness and impartiality and openness and transparency.

In June, RTÉ told the Government it was anticipating a deficit of €36m for 2020, although the forecast subsequently improved and a deficit of between €10m and €20m is now considered likely.

The broadcaster, headed by director-general Dee Forbes, has recorded an operating deficit in each of the past four years.

It announced 200 job losses and significant pay cuts last year.

Herald